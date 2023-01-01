2013 Hyundai Genesis...

$13,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9625915

9625915 Stock #: A1988

A1988 VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU086392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

