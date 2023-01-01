$13,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 2.0 TURBO COUPE PREMIUM CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL SPOILER AUX
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9625915
- Stock #: A1988
- VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU086392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORD*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0 Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Black Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
