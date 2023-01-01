Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

156,000 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 TURBO COUPE PREMIUM CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL SPOILER AUX

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 TURBO COUPE PREMIUM CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL SPOILER AUX

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9625915
  • Stock #: A1988
  • VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU086392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1988
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORD*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0 Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Black Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
