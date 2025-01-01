Menu
<p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>AS-IS</span></strong></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=background-color:white><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:black>Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon. </span></span></span></em></span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=background-color:white><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:black>*** </span></span></span></em><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:#7e0a0a>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***</span></span></span></em></span></span></span></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.</strong></p> <p><strong>Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.</strong></p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

194,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,737

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Sport 2.4 Luxury *AS-IS* AWD, 2.5L, ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12510430

Sport 2.4 Luxury *AS-IS* AWD, 2.5L, ALLOYS

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

Contact Seller

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6DG103469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 194,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS





Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon.





*** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

Call Dealer

(289) 627-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 627-1800

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
