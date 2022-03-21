Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

164,347 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT 2.4L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT 2.4L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8701013
  2. 8701013
  3. 8701013
  4. 8701013
  5. 8701013
  6. 8701013
  7. 8701013
  8. 8701013
  9. 8701013
  10. 8701013
  11. 8701013
  12. 8701013
  13. 8701013
  14. 8701013
  15. 8701013
  16. 8701013
  17. 8701013
  18. 8701013
  19. 8701013
  20. 8701013
  21. 8701013
  22. 8701013
  23. 8701013
  24. 8701013
  25. 8701013
  26. 8701013
  27. 8701013
  28. 8701013
  29. 8701013
  30. 8701013
  31. 8701013
  32. 8701013
  33. 8701013
  34. 8701013
  35. 8701013
  36. 8701013
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,347KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8701013
  • Stock #: A1725
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB8DG069366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1725
  • Mileage 164,347 KM

Vehicle Description

*46 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND 4 SEATS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Pkg 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 


Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2019 Kia Sedona LX 7...
 131,483 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2006 Lexus GX 470 LU...
 253,555 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 171,381 KM
$15,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory