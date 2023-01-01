Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

194,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing


$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255


2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT 2.4L AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS



2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT 2.4L AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255



$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556315
  • Stock #: A1969
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB8DG069244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1969
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*24 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Pkg 2.4L AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Tan Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

