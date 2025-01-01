Menu
Excellent condition,Brand new engine recently installed by Milton Hyundai,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,power seats,Heated seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Back up camera,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Push start,Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $7550 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.

 RELIANCE AUTO 
 8215 LAWSON ROAD 
 MILTON ONTARIO 
 PH:647-281-2241

2013 Hyundai Sonata

174,985 KM

$7,550

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi

13092497

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AB3DH658070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Brand new engine recently installed by Milton Hyundai,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,power seats,Heated seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Back up camera,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Push start,Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $7550 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO  8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO  PH:647-281-2241   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$7,550

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Hyundai Sonata