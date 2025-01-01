$7,550+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Navi
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AB3DH658070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,Brand new engine recently installed by Milton Hyundai,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,power seats,Heated seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Back up camera,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Push start,Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $7550 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
