2013 Hyundai Sonata

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
*NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH FRONT/REAR HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH PANO SUNROOF*ONE OWNER*42 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Sonata 2.0L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
