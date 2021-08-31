2013 Hyundai Sonata

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 3 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7609150

7609150 Stock #: A1401

A1401 VIN: 5NPEC4AB7DH663885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1401

Mileage 180,301 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats Driver Seat Height Adjustment Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Fully loaded Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Premium Interior Trim Level Service Records Included WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

