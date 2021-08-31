Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

180,301 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LIMITED TURBO NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* PANO SUNROOF LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

180,301KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7609150
  • Stock #: A1401
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB7DH663885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH FRONT/REAR HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH PANO SUNROOF*ONE OWNER*42 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Sonata 2.0L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

