Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Tucson

141,198 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL PREMIUM 2WD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE PANO SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL PREMIUM 2WD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE PANO SUNROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8045332
  2. 8045332
  3. 8045332
  4. 8045332
  5. 8045332
  6. 8045332
  7. 8045332
  8. 8045332
  9. 8045332
  10. 8045332
  11. 8045332
  12. 8045332
  13. 8045332
  14. 8045332
  15. 8045332
  16. 8045332
  17. 8045332
  18. 8045332
  19. 8045332
  20. 8045332
  21. 8045332
  22. 8045332
  23. 8045332
  24. 8045332
  25. 8045332
  26. 8045332
  27. 8045332
  28. 8045332
  29. 8045332
  30. 8045332
  31. 8045332
  32. 8045332
  33. 8045332
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,198KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8045332
  • Stock #: A1503
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC4DU584046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1503
  • Mileage 141,198 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*  Very Clean Hyundai Tucson GL PREMIUM 2WD 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Black on Black Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Pano Roof, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/R* 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2008 Ford Ranger SPO...
 380,990 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 V8 X...
 134,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 5.4L...
 201,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory