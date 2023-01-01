Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

190,110 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

1.6L HATCHBACK *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2013 Hyundai Veloster

1.6L HATCHBACK *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368306
  • Stock #: A2268
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD7DU105461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2268
  • Mileage 190,110 KM

Vehicle Description

*BRAND NEW TIRES*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster Hatchback 1.6L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Back Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push Start, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

4 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

