2013 Infiniti JX35

134,384 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

AWD TECHNOLOGY PKG CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

134,384KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9152887
  Stock #: A1862
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM9DC328641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Infiniti JX 35 V6  AWD Technology Package With Automatic Transmission*Navigation System, 360 View Camera, DVD Entertainment PKG. White on Brown Heat/vent Leather. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, DVD Entertainment PKG, Push to Start, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Remote Start, Keyless, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

