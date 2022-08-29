$17,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35
AWD TECHNOLOGY PKG CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS
$17,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,384 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Infiniti JX 35 V6 AWD Technology Package With Automatic Transmission*Navigation System, 360 View Camera, DVD Entertainment PKG. White on Brown Heat/vent Leather. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, DVD Entertainment PKG, Push to Start, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Remote Start, Keyless, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
