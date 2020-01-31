Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Jaguar XJ

-Series XJ 3.0L AWD NAVI CAMERA MASSAGE SEATS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jaguar XJ

-Series XJ 3.0L AWD NAVI CAMERA MASSAGE SEATS CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 4631685
  2. 4631685
  3. 4631685
  4. 4631685
  5. 4631685
  6. 4631685
  7. 4631685
  8. 4631685
  9. 4631685
  10. 4631685
  11. 4631685
  12. 4631685
  13. 4631685
  14. 4631685
  15. 4631685
  16. 4631685
  17. 4631685
  18. 4631685
  19. 4631685
  20. 4631685
  21. 4631685
  22. 4631685
  23. 4631685
  24. 4631685
  25. 4631685
  26. 4631685
  27. 4631685
  28. 4631685
  29. 4631685
  30. 4631685
  31. 4631685
  32. 4631685
Contact Seller

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,847KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4631685
  • Stock #: D5695
  • VIN: SAJXJ1CD9D8V47826
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very Clean Jaguar XJ 3.0L AWD Sedan With Navigation System*Back up Camera* Black on Tan Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $493 /Monthly or $227/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Massage Seats Driver Side and Passenger Side, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Meridian Sound System, Power Tilt Gate, Parking Sensors, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2011 Ford Econoline ...
 209,513 KM
$8,795 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Larami...
 154,084 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey R...
 221,985 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Send A Message