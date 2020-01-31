2013 Jaguar XJ

Very Clean Jaguar XJ 3.0L AWD Sedan With Navigation System*Back up Camera* Black on Tan Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $493 /Monthly or $227/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Massage Seats Driver Side and Passenger Side, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Meridian Sound System, Power Tilt Gate, Parking Sensors, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

