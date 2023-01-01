Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

145,286 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

SX leather/Sunroof /Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

SX leather/Sunroof /Alloys

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1680217435
  2. 1680217435
  3. 1680217435
  4. 1680217435
  5. 1680217435
  6. 1680217435
  7. 1680217435
  8. 1680217435
  9. 1680217435
  10. 1680217435
  11. 1680217435
  12. 1680217435
  13. 1680217435
  14. 1680217435
  15. 1680217435
  16. 1680217435
  17. 1680217435
  18. 1680217435
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782839
  • VIN: KNADN5A37D6872037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Push start,Leather,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control,Bluetooth,Back up camera,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,Eco mode,shift paddlers,Keyless entry etc., .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2014 Kia Sorento EX ...
 220,950 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 158,256 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio SX leat...
 145,286 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory