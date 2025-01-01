Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Kia Soul 2U for sale in Milton, ON

2013 Kia Soul

147,650 KM

Details Features

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Soul

2U

Watch This Vehicle
12622974

2013 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1749499357
  2. 1749499356
  3. 1749499357
  4. 1749499353
  5. 1749499354
  6. 1749499353
  7. 1749499357
  8. 1749499356
  9. 1749499348
  10. 1749499351
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,650KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJT2A68D7634292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2013 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Kia Rio LX+ 167,230 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul EX+ Eco for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Kia Soul EX+ Eco 163,850 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 138,253 KM $7,450 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Kia Soul