2013 Kia Soul

142,839 KM

$9,295

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2U HEATED CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS AUX *2ND WINTER TIRES*

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

142,839KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8182902
  • Stock #: A1544
  • VIN: KNDJT2A68D7635474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*2nd SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Kia Soul 2U 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, Roof Rack and Heated Front Seats. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bucket Sport Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/*2nd SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

