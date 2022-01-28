$9,295+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
2U HEATED CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS AUX *2ND WINTER TIRES*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$9,295
- Listing ID: 8182902
- Stock #: A1544
- VIN: KNDJT2A68D7635474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,839 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*2nd SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Kia Soul 2U 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, Roof Rack and Heated Front Seats. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bucket Sport Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/*2nd SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*
Vehicle Features
