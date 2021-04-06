Menu
2013 Land Rover Evoque

99,887 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Premium Coupe Navigation Camera Certified

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Pure Premium Coupe Navigation Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,887KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6849326
  • Stock #: D6396
  • VIN: SALVR1BG8DH814599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D6396
  • Mileage 99,887 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRICED TO SELL*LOW KM*Very Clean Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium Coupe AWD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof White on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $599/ Monthly or $276/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Push to Start, Keyless, Power Tilt Gate, Premium Meridian Sound System, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

