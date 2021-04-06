2013 Land Rover Evoque

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 8 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6849326

6849326 Stock #: D6396

D6396 VIN: SALVR1BG8DH814599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # D6396

Mileage 99,887 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Push Button Start Additional Features Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.