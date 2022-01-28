Menu
2013 Land Rover Evoque

125,073 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

PRESTIGE PREMIUM AWD CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

2013 Land Rover Evoque

PRESTIGE PREMIUM AWD CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

125,073KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8179090
  • Stock #: A1568
  • VIN: SALVV2BG5DH739717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1568
  • Mileage 125,073 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD PRESTIGE PREMIUM NAVI CAMERA HEATED MEMORY POWER LEATHER PANORAMIC ROOF DOOR CODE*CERTIFIED*UP TO DATE 24 LANDROVER SERVICE RECORDS*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Range Rover Evoque 2.0L  with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Power Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Grey on orange Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Engine Remote Start, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

