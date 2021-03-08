Menu
2013 Lexus GS

85,483 KM

Details

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

F SPORT 350 AWD F SPORT NAVI CAMERA *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY RED LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

85,483KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6674504
  • Stock #: A660
  • VIN: JTHCE1BL7D5011161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*RARE RED INTERIOR*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*  Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus GS350 F SPORT * LOW KMS* with Automatic Transmission has Heated/Ventilated Seat,  Push to Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. SILVER on RED Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated steering wheel and heated/cold seats, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, 2Set Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

