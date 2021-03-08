2013 Lexus GS

+ taxes & licensing
*RARE RED INTERIOR*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus GS350 F SPORT * LOW KMS* with Automatic Transmission has Heated/Ventilated Seat, Push to Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. SILVER on RED Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated steering wheel and heated/cold seats, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, 2Set Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
