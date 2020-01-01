Menu
2013 Lexus GX 460

123,362 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2013 Lexus GX 460

2013 Lexus GX 460

Sport Utility AWD Navigation Camera Bluetooth Certified

2013 Lexus GX 460

Sport Utility AWD Navigation Camera Bluetooth Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,362KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6284010
  Stock #: D6247
  VIN: JTJBM7FX5D5054197

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # D6247
  Mileage 123,362 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Lexus GX460 Sport Utility 4WD, V8 7 Passenger With Navigation System, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available for 48 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Alloy, Sunroof, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
7 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

