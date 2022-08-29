Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

184,184 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

SPORT 6SP CERTIFIED ALLOYS CRUISE BLUETOOTH *ENGINE REMOTE START*

2013 Mazda CX-5

SPORT 6SP CERTIFIED ALLOYS CRUISE BLUETOOTH *ENGINE REMOTE START*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

184,184KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9046666
  Stock #: A1824
  VIN: JM3KE2BE1D0141753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1824
  • Mileage 184,184 KM

Vehicle Description

*ENGINE REMOTE START*CERTTIFIED*  Clean Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.0L 4Cyl with 6SP Manual Transmission has Cruise Control System. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Power Driver Seat, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

