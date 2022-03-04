2013 Mazda CX-9

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 1 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8502980

8502980 Stock #: A1662

A1662 VIN: JM3TB3DA9D0423491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1662

Mileage 179,135 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Chrome Wheels Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Bose Sound System Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights 4x4 Automatic lights Luxury Package Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.