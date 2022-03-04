$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD 7 PSSNGRS CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$15,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,135 KM
Vehicle Description
*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS**ONE OWNER*7 PASSENGERS AWD CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER*CERTIFIED**GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda CX-9 3.7L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Nav, Bluetooth, Alloys, and Heated Leather Seats. Charcoal on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Keyless, Memory Seats, Tow Hitch, Power Front Seats, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Bose Audio, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Rear Temp Controls, Back Up Camera, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
