2013 Mazda CX-9

179,135 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

GT AWD 7 PSSNGRS CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,135KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8502980
  Stock #: A1662
  VIN: JM3TB3DA9D0423491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,135 KM

Vehicle Description

*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS**ONE OWNER*7 PASSENGERS AWD CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER*CERTIFIED**GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda CX-9 3.7L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Nav, Bluetooth, Alloys, and Heated Leather Seats. Charcoal on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Keyless, Memory Seats, Tow Hitch, Power Front Seats, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Bose Audio, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Rear Temp Controls, Back Up Camera, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

