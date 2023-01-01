Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA6

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

V6 TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER TIERS* LOW KMS BLUETOOTH SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

V6 TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER TIERS* LOW KMS BLUETOOTH SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150023
  • Stock #: A2196
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8BB8D5M11848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2196
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*VERY LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 3.7L V6 Mazda6 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

