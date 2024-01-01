Menu
Excellent condition,one owner,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Power seats,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

CARFAX HISTORY REPORT LINK BELOW:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zuaBVUhpMD140arOffyF7zzWwWH1Vfiq

RELIANCE AUTO 
8215 LAWSON ROAD 
MILTON ONTARIO
PH: 647-281-2241

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

163,235 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,235KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8CH5D5M06755

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,235 KM

Excellent condition,one owner,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Power seats,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.CARFAX HISTORY REPORT LINK BELOW:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zuaBVUhpMD140arOffyF7zzWwWH1Vfiq

RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIOPH: 647-281-2241 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Mazda MAZDA6