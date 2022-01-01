2013 Mazda MAZDA6

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*32 UP-TO-DATE MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda 6 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Side Mirrors, Cruise Control and Alloys. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Buckets Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2