2013 Mazda MAZDA6

116,435 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA6

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

TOURING CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH *MAZDA SERVICE* ALLOYS CRUISE LEATHER HEATED SEATS FOG LIGHT

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

TOURING CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH *MAZDA SERVICE* ALLOYS CRUISE LEATHER HEATED SEATS FOG LIGHT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,435KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8109724
  Stock #: A1554
  VIN: 1YVHZ8CH5D5M06674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,435 KM

Vehicle Description

*32 UP-TO-DATE MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda 6 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Side Mirrors, Cruise Control and Alloys. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Buckets Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

