Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

119,135 KM

Details Description Features

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sport Bluetooth Auto Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sport Bluetooth Auto Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 5544069
  2. 5544069
  3. 5544069
  4. 5544069
  5. 5544069
  6. 5544069
  7. 5544069
  8. 5544069
  9. 5544069
  10. 5544069
  11. 5544069
  12. 5544069
  13. 5544069
  14. 5544069
  15. 5544069
  16. 5544069
  17. 5544069
  18. 5544069
  19. 5544069
  20. 5544069
  21. 5544069
  22. 5544069
  23. 5544069
  24. 5544069
Contact Seller

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

119,135KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5544069
  • Stock #: D6000
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB3DA832126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6000
  • Mileage 119,135 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sport AWD Sedan, White on Black Leather int. Finance it for as low as $300/ Monthly or $138/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/ Sunroof, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 203,733 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 150,762 KM
$29,795 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma D...
 127,084 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory