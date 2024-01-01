$12,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 MINI Cooper
1.6 TURBO CERTIFIED *NEW TIMING* BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS
2013 MINI Cooper
1.6 TURBO CERTIFIED *NEW TIMING* BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,690KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWSU3C53DT548047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A2625
- Mileage 119,690 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*BRAND NEW TIMING CHAIN*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice Clean Mini Cooper Hatchback 1.6L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2013 MINI Cooper 1.6 TURBO CERTIFIED *NEW TIMING* BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS 119,690 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX LUXURY AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 191,570 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 169,420 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,595
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2013 MINI Cooper