*BRAND NEW TIMING CHAIN*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice Clean Mini Cooper Hatchback 1.6L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2013 MINI Cooper

119,690 KM

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available

2013 MINI Cooper

1.6 TURBO CERTIFIED *NEW TIMING* BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

2013 MINI Cooper

1.6 TURBO CERTIFIED *NEW TIMING* BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,690KM
VIN WMWSU3C53DT548047

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2625
  • Mileage 119,690 KM

*BRAND NEW TIMING CHAIN*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice Clean Mini Cooper Hatchback 1.6L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 MINI Cooper