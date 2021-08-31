2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

+ taxes & licensing
*2nd SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*26 DETAILED MITSUBISHI SERVICE HISTORY*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY Very Clean Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L 4Cyl ES Sport with Manual Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Sport Heated Seats, Two Keys, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Steering Mounted Controls, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
