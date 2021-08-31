Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

156,502 KM

Details

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

ES SPORT CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH CRUISE POWER OPTIONS *1 OWNER**FREE ACCIDENT*

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

156,502KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7662355
  Stock #: A1426
  VIN: JA32U2FU7DU606119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1426
  • Mileage 156,502 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*26 DETAILED MITSUBISHI SERVICE HISTORY*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY Very Clean Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L 4Cyl ES Sport with Manual Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Sport Heated Seats, Two Keys, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Steering Mounted Controls, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Winter Tires
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

