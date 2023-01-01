Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

171,660 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,660KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10082703
  Stock #: A2174
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP7DN547628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2174
  • Mileage 171,660 KM

Vehicle Description

*24 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push To Start, Heated Seats, Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more deta

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

