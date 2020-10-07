2013 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Nissan Pathfinder SL With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Grey on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $328/ Monthly or $151/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
