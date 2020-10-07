Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

171,699 KM

Details Description Features

$12,295

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

SL 4WD CAMERA LEATHER BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

171,699KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6050001
  Stock #: D6174
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM6DC668419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6174
  • Mileage 171,699 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Nissan Pathfinder SL With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Grey on Black Leather Int.  Finance it for as low as $328/ Monthly or $151/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

