2013 Nissan Rogue

169,910 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CERTIFIED NAV 360 CAMERA SUNROOF BLUTOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CERTIFIED NAV 360 CAMERA SUNROOF BLUTOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,910KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8458338
  Stock #: A1638
  VIN: JN8AS5MV6DW107580

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 169,910 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SL AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Nav, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Bose sound system, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

