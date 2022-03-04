2013 Nissan Rogue

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 9 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8458338

8458338 Stock #: A1638

A1638 VIN: JN8AS5MV6DW107580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,910 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Bose Sound System Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

