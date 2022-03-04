$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD CERTIFIED NAV 360 CAMERA SUNROOF BLUTOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8458338
- Stock #: A1638
- VIN: JN8AS5MV6DW107580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,910 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SL AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Nav, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Bose sound system, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
