2013 RAM 1500

241,239 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE CAMERA ALLOYS "SERVICE HISTORY" TRADESMAN CREW CAB

2013 RAM 1500

4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE CAMERA ALLOYS "SERVICE HISTORY" TRADESMAN CREW CAB

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

241,239KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7641859
  Stock #: A1416
  VIN: 1C6RR7KG5DS713347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1416
  • Mileage 241,239 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT 1500 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Bed Cover, Alloys, Cruise Controls, Camera, Bluetooth and Tow Hitch. WHITE on GREY Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Bed Cover and Bed Liner, Power Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

