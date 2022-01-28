Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 2500

230,046 KM

Details Description Features

$31,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,695

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 2500

2013 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab Navi 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab Navi 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8233686
  2. 8233686
  3. 8233686
  4. 8233686
  5. 8233686
  6. 8233686
  7. 8233686
  8. 8233686
  9. 8233686
  10. 8233686
  11. 8233686
  12. 8233686
  13. 8233686
  14. 8233686
  15. 8233686
  16. 8233686
  17. 8233686
  18. 8233686
  19. 8233686
  20. 8233686
  21. 8233686
  22. 8233686
  23. 8233686
  24. 8233686
  25. 8233686
  26. 8233686
  27. 8233686
  28. 8233686
  29. 8233686
  30. 8233686
  31. 8233686
  32. 8233686
  33. 8233686
  34. 8233686
  35. 8233686
  36. 8233686
  37. 8233686
  38. 8233686
  39. 8233686
  40. 8233686
  41. 8233686
  42. 8233686
  43. 8233686
  44. 8233686
  45. 8233686
Contact Seller

$31,695

+ taxes & licensing

230,046KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8233686
  • Stock #: A1542
  • VIN: 3C6TR5FTXDG587916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1542
  • Mileage 230,046 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*ONTARIO VEHICLE* CREW CAB, Laramie Fully Loaded. MUST SEE!! TOW PACKAGE, Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, L=Power Locks, Power Mirrors, AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Adjustable Pedals, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Memory Heated & Ventilated Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mount Controls, back up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Starter, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Financing options are available up to 36 Months *O.A.C.* 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
AWD
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2009 Nissan Altima 2...
 238,762 KM
$5,295 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix A...
 175,777 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 2500 Larami...
 230,046 KM
$31,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory