$31,695+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2013 RAM 2500
Laramie Crew Cab Navi 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8233686
- Stock #: A1542
- VIN: 3C6TR5FTXDG587916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,046 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*ONTARIO VEHICLE* CREW CAB, Laramie Fully Loaded. MUST SEE!! TOW PACKAGE, Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, L=Power Locks, Power Mirrors, AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Adjustable Pedals, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Memory Heated & Ventilated Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mount Controls, back up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Starter, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available up to 36 Months *O.A.C.*
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
