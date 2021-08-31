Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Legacy

152,449 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Legacy

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium Pkg AWD Sunroof 6 Speed Manual Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Premium Pkg AWD Sunroof 6 Speed Manual Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 7830636
  2. 7830636
  3. 7830636
  4. 7830636
  5. 7830636
  6. 7830636
  7. 7830636
  8. 7830636
  9. 7830636
  10. 7830636
  11. 7830636
  12. 7830636
  13. 7830636
  14. 7830636
  15. 7830636
  16. 7830636
  17. 7830636
  18. 7830636
Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

152,449KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7830636
  • Stock #: D6708
  • VIN: 4S3BMGG67D1025882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6708
  • Mileage 152,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Subaru Legacy Premium Pkg 2.5i AWD With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, White on Grey Int. Financing Options Are Available For 36 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Sunroof, CD/AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2012 Acura MDX Tech ...
 187,950 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang V6...
 101,161 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 211,276 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory