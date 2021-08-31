2013 Subaru Legacy

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
Very Clean Subaru Legacy Premium Pkg 2.5i AWD With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, White on Grey Int. Financing Options Are Available For 36 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Sunroof, CD/AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6