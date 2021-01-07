Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

245,014 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

PREMUIM AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

PREMUIM AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

245,014KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6602288
  • Stock #: A876
  • VIN: JF2GPAVC4D2214844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,014 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET OF WINTER TIRES*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0L 4Cyl Premium Pkg AWD with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Alloys and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Bucket Heated Front Seats, 2Set Keyless, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

