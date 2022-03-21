Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

216,183 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE CERTIFIED CRUISE AUX SUNROOF BLUETOOTH FOG LIGHT PUSH TO START

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE CERTIFIED CRUISE AUX SUNROOF BLUETOOTH FOG LIGHT PUSH TO START

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8859503
  • Stock #: A1754
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3DC930771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1754
  • Mileage 216,183 KM

Vehicle Description

*ENGINE REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very clean 2013 Toyota Corolla LE 1.8L with Automatic Transmission has, Cruise Control. Red on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Sunroof, Push To Start, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Spoiler, and All the Power Options !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

