2013 Toyota RAV4
LE 2.5L *1 OWNER*2nd WINTER* ECO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
122,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9845054
- Stock #: A2054
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV0DW022628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2054
- Mileage 122,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
