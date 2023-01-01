Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

122,700 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE 2.5L *1 OWNER*2nd WINTER* ECO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE 2.5L *1 OWNER*2nd WINTER* ECO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

122,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9845054
  Stock #: A2054
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV0DW022628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2054
  • Mileage 122,700 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*19 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd WINTER TIRES*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Toyota RAV4 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

