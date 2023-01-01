$17,895+ tax & licensing
$17,895
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2013 Toyota Sienna
V6 3.5L SE *2ND WINTER* CERRTIFIED *8 PASSENGER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
235,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008165
- Stock #: A2142
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC7DS291615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Seating
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Additional Features
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
