2013 Toyota Sienna

235,700 KM

Details Description Features

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

V6 3.5L SE *2ND WINTER* CERRTIFIED *8 PASSENGER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

235,700KM
Used
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC7DS291615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*38 TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota Sienna 3.5L SE AWD V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Alloys, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Temp Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Sunroof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Privacy Glass, Power Sliding Doors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Additional Features

Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

