2013 Volkswagen GTI

188,301 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

188,301KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9099340
  • Stock #: A1837
  • VIN: WVWHV7AJ4DW077087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1837
  • Mileage 188,301 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0L 4Cyl TUrbo with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Push Start. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Keyless, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

