2013 Volkswagen GTI

133,566 KM

Details

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

COUPE 6SP TURBO MANUAL CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CUNROOF ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

133,566KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9302845
  • Stock #: A1901
  • VIN: WVWEV7AJ7DW118380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1901
  • Mileage 133,566 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf GTI Coupe 2.0L 4Cyl TUrbo with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats. Black on Black/Red Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Keyless, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
SPORT PACKAGE
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

