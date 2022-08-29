$13,495+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2013 Volkswagen GTI
COUPE 6SP TURBO MANUAL CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CUNROOF ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$13,495
- Listing ID: 9302845
- Stock #: A1901
- VIN: WVWEV7AJ7DW118380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,566 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf GTI Coupe 2.0L 4Cyl TUrbo with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats. Black on Black/Red Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Keyless, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
