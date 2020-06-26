Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

S 5 Speed Certified 2 Year Warranty INCLUDED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

S 5 Speed Certified 2 Year Warranty INCLUDED!!

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5294411
  2. 5294411
  3. 5294411
  4. 5294411
  5. 5294411
  6. 5294411
  7. 5294411
  8. 5294411
  9. 5294411
  10. 5294411
  11. 5294411
  12. 5294411
  13. 5294411
  14. 5294411
  15. 5294411
  16. 5294411
  17. 5294411
  18. 5294411
  19. 5294411
  20. 5294411
  21. 5294411
  22. 5294411
  23. 5294411
  24. 5294411
  25. 5294411
  26. 5294411
  27. 5294411
  28. 5294411
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 209,946KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5294411
  • Stock #: A882
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ9DM453449
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Accident Free* Great Shape Volkswagen Jetta Black on Black Interior. 5 Speed Manual Transmission. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloys.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Convenience
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2009 Audi A4 Avant 2...
 235,000 KM
$4,650 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 221,673 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Civic SIR...
 302,100 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory