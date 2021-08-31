Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

137,093 KM

Details

S Automatic 2.0L Sedan Heated Seats Certified

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

137,093KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8001168
  • Stock #: D6777
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ7DM413715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6777
  • Mileage 137,093 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta S With Automatic Transmission, Silver on Grey int. Financing options are available from as low as $266/ Monthly or $122/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!!  LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161  TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

