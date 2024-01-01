2014 Acura MDX

Menu
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura MDX Tech Pkg 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

184,050 KM

$17,995

SH-AWD TECH PACKAGE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

VIN 5FRYD4H44EB505455

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2482
  • Mileage 184,050 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura MDX Tech Pkg 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

