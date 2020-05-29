+ taxes & licensing
905-878-8877
81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2
905-878-8877
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2014 Audi A4! Injecting the driving experience with world class power, precision and modern style! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! Top features include leather upholstery, a trip computer, power moon roof, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2