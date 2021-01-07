Menu
2014 Audi A4

125,876 KM

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 Audi A4

2014 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Sedan Quattro 6 Speed Manual Certified

2014 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Sedan Quattro 6 Speed Manual Certified

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

125,876KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6376374
  Stock #: D6261
  VIN: WAUDFCFL7EN020093

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6261
  • Mileage 125,876 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Audi A4 AWD Premium Pkg Quattro With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Sunroof, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $367/ Monthly or $169/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Heated Front Seats, Driver Seat Memory, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

