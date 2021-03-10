Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi A5

120,923 KM

Details Description Features

$19,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A5

2014 Audi A5

2.0T Premium Plus Coupe quattro 6 Speed Manual S-Line

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A5

2.0T Premium Plus Coupe quattro 6 Speed Manual S-Line

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6817190
  2. 6817190
  3. 6817190
  4. 6817190
  5. 6817190
  6. 6817190
  7. 6817190
  8. 6817190
  9. 6817190
  10. 6817190
  11. 6817190
  12. 6817190
  13. 6817190
  14. 6817190
  15. 6817190
  16. 6817190
  17. 6817190
  18. 6817190
  19. 6817190
  20. 6817190
  21. 6817190
  22. 6817190
  23. 6817190
  24. 6817190
  25. 6817190
Contact Seller
Certified

$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

120,923KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6817190
  • Stock #: D6374
  • VIN: WAUSFBFR7EA053611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D6374
  • Mileage 120,923 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Audi A5 Coupe Premium Plus S-Line 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Black on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $427/ Monthly or $197/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Alloys, Power Heated Leather Seats, Keyless, Panoramic Sunroof, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty,

please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
AWD
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2015 Infiniti Q50 AW...
 175,979 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 150,577 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus GS 350 AW...
 83,671 KM
$39,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory