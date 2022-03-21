Menu
2014 Audi A5

179,383 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Audi A5

2014 Audi A5

COUPE 2.0T QUATTRO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

2014 Audi A5

COUPE 2.0T QUATTRO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8931229
  • Stock #: A1790
  • VIN: WAUCFBFR5EA045317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1790
  • Mileage 179,383 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE 27 DETAILED AUDI SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Audi A5 Coupe 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. White On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

