2014 Audi Q5
2.0T PROGRESSIV PLUS QUATTRO CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$16,495
- Listing ID: 9112429
- Stock #: A1843
- VIN: WA1VFCFP6EA033249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,544 KM
Vehicle Description
*AUDI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi Q5 Progressiv Plus 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Black On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Pano roof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
