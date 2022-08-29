Menu
2014 Audi Q5

186,544 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Audi Q5

2014 Audi Q5

2.0T PROGRESSIV PLUS QUATTRO CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

2014 Audi Q5

2.0T PROGRESSIV PLUS QUATTRO CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

186,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9112429
  • Stock #: A1843
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP6EA033249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1843
  • Mileage 186,544 KM

Vehicle Description

*AUDI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi Q5 Progressiv Plus 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Black On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Pano roof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details. 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

