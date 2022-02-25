Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 4 Series

104,004 KM

Details Description Features

$23,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i AWD LUXURY PKG CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i AWD LUXURY PKG CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8296752
  2. 8296752
  3. 8296752
  4. 8296752
  5. 8296752
  6. 8296752
  7. 8296752
  8. 8296752
  9. 8296752
  10. 8296752
  11. 8296752
  12. 8296752
  13. 8296752
  14. 8296752
  15. 8296752
  16. 8296752
  17. 8296752
  18. 8296752
  19. 8296752
  20. 8296752
  21. 8296752
  22. 8296752
  23. 8296752
  24. 8296752
  25. 8296752
  26. 8296752
  27. 8296752
  28. 8296752
  29. 8296752
  30. 8296752
  31. 8296752
  32. 8296752
  33. 8296752
  34. 8296752
  35. 8296752
  36. 8296752
  37. 8296752
  38. 8296752
  39. 8296752
  40. 8296752
  41. 8296752
  42. 8296752
Contact Seller

$23,595

+ taxes & licensing

104,004KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296752
  • Stock #: AAAA
  • VIN: WBA3N5C50EF715719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AAAA
  • Mileage 104,004 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 4-Series 428i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2006 Lexus IS IS 250...
 235,431 KM
$8,295 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 AWD 28i ...
 154,662 KM
$15,595 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 200,432 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory