Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 4 Series

178,762 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i XDRIVE M PERFORMANCE *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV RED INTERIOR HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i XDRIVE M PERFORMANCE *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV RED INTERIOR HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9497539
  2. 9497539
  3. 9497539
  4. 9497539
  5. 9497539
  6. 9497539
  7. 9497539
  8. 9497539
  9. 9497539
  10. 9497539
  11. 9497539
  12. 9497539
  13. 9497539
  14. 9497539
  15. 9497539
  16. 9497539
  17. 9497539
  18. 9497539
  19. 9497539
  20. 9497539
  21. 9497539
  22. 9497539
  23. 9497539
  24. 9497539
  25. 9497539
  26. 9497539
  27. 9497539
  28. 9497539
  29. 9497539
  30. 9497539
  31. 9497539
  32. 9497539
  33. 9497539
  34. 9497539
  35. 9497539
  36. 9497539
  37. 9497539
  38. 9497539
  39. 9497539
  40. 9497539
  41. 9497539
  42. 9497539
  43. 9497539
  44. 9497539
  45. 9497539
  46. 9497539
  47. 9497539
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

178,762KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497539
  • Stock #: A1957
  • VIN: WBA3R5C54EK187064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 178,762 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON OEM 3M ALLOYS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*M PERFOEMANCE*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 435 xDrive 3.0L V6  with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Premium Audio System, Back Up Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THEd POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Lexus RX 350 FW...
 175,329 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 192,537 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Taurus SE ...
 111,798 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory