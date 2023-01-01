$21,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2014 BMW 4 Series
435i XDRIVE M PERFORMANCE *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV RED INTERIOR HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9497539
- Stock #: A1957
- VIN: WBA3R5C54EK187064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 178,762 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON OEM 3M ALLOYS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*M PERFOEMANCE*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 435 xDrive 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Premium Audio System, Back Up Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THEd POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.