<div>*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR<span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD </span><span>BMW 535XI M PACKAGE 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> White </span><span>on Maroon</span><span> Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, L</span><span>ane Departure, </span><span>Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Reverse </span><span>Parking</span><span> Sensors, Harman Kardon </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><span><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/>http://www.automotoinc.ca/</a></span></div>

2014 BMW 5 Series

192,040 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 5 Series

535i XDRIVE M PACKAGE *WELL MAINTAIN* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 BMW 5 Series

535i XDRIVE M PACKAGE *WELL MAINTAIN* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,040KM
Used
VIN WBA5B3C53ED531649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2449
  • Mileage 192,040 KM

Vehicle Description

*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 535XI "M PACKAGE" 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic Transmission. White on Maroon Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 BMW 5 Series