2014 BMW 6 Series

69,770 KM

Details Description Features

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

650i xDrive M Sport Pkg Navi Heads Up Display Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

69,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7753173
  • Stock #: D6715
  • VIN: WBA6B4C56ED099018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6715
  • Mileage 69,770 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KM*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Clean BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M Sports Package, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Camera, Blue on White Leather Int. Financing options are available for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Leather Heated Memory Seats, M Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display, Driving Assistant, Park Distance Control, Lane Change Warning, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

