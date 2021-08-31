2014 BMW 6 Series

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*LOW KM*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Clean BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive M Sports Package, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Camera, Blue on White Leather Int. Financing options are available for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Leather Heated Memory Seats, M Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display, Driving Assistant, Park Distance Control, Lane Change Warning, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6