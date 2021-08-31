2014 BMW 6 Series

$38,495 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7753173

7753173 Stock #: D6715

D6715 VIN: WBA6B4C56ED099018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6715

Mileage 69,770 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Adaptive Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.