2014 Cadillac SRX

176,689 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

4 LUXURY COLLECTION AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

176,689KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9378871
  • Stock #: A1918
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE33ES521011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,689 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Cadillac SRX Luxury Pkg 3.6L V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission has Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, All around Parking Sensors and Heated Seats. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Back and Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Power Heated Leather Seats, Bose Sound System, Navigation System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Power Tail Gate, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Roof Rack, Door Code, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

