2014 Cadillac SRX
4 LUXURY COLLECTION AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,689 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Cadillac SRX Luxury Pkg 3.6L V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission has Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, All around Parking Sensors and Heated Seats. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Sunroof, Back and Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Power Heated Leather Seats, Bose Sound System, Navigation System, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Power Tail Gate, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Roof Rack, Door Code, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
